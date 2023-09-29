LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University School of Art is home of two new West Texas Walk of Fame inductees.

Dirk Fowler and Lynwood Kreneck was added into the walk of fame on Thursday at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Fowler is an associate professor of art in graphic design who taught at Texas Tech for more than 20 years. Kreneck is a printmaker and emeritus professor who taught at Texas Tech for about 40 years.

“The Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts is delighted that two of its faculty are being inducted into this prestigious organization,” said Martin Camacho, dean of the college. “This provides well-deserved recognition of the impact they’ve had on generations of students as well as the extended community, through their art and their work.”

Texas Tech said their impact goes well beyond teaching.