LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech athletics announced on Thursday the Goin’ Band from Raiderland will be moved to section 23 on the eastside of Jones AT&T Stadium due to the ongoing south end zone project, said a press release.

Jones AT&T Stadium will drop roughly 3,900 seats to a capacity of 56,200 for the 2023 season.

The relocation of the Goin’ Band is a transition back to a familiar location. The Goin’ Band previously occupied the southwest side of the stadium up until moving to the center section of the south end zone prior to the 2012 season, said the press release.

Student seating from the south end zone will be moved to sections 113 and 114 in the northeast corner of the stadium. Students will continue to occupy the majority of the lower bowl on the east side of the stadium. The press release said the student section will still account for 22 percent of the Jones AT&T Stadium capacity.

For the 2023 football season, students can enter the stadium through gate 4 in the northeast corner or gate 6 in the southwest corner.

Texas Tech said fans are highly encouraged to avoid the area and access to the east side of the stadium.