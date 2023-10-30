LUBBOCK, Texas – Last week, Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo hosted more than 180 veterinary educators from 43 veterinary medical institutions around the U.S. for the Veterinary Educator Symposium, said a press release from Texas Tech.

The VES is an annual symposium that took place on October 27 and 28. The event fosters programmatic advancement, professional development and promotes the best practices among veterinary educators, said Texas Tech.

Educators heard from keynote speakers and attended workshops, educational sessions and panel discussions at the symposium.

At the end of the symposium, The School of Veterinary Medicine and the AAVMC held a meeting of international veterinary institutions involving the Consortium of Workplace-Based Education and Learning. This gave the school an opportunity to discuss its program with other veterinary medical institutions.

“Our goal is to enhance student education in private practice settings while providing outstanding oversight to achieve a great educational experience,” said John Dascanio, senior associate dean for academic and student affairs at the School of Veterinary Medicine.