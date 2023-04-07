LUBBOCK, Texas — Officials with Texas Tech Softball confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com the team was safe after an active shooter was reported at the University of Oklahoma campus.

An alert from OU stated, “There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

TTU played OU earlier Friday night in Norman. Texas Tech Softball said in a tweet, “Our entire team and staff is safe away from the OU campus. Our thoughts and prayers are with the OU community and the safety of all those here in Norman.”

OU also stated police were investigating possible shots fired on campus. Details on injuries were not immediately available. Additional updates on the active shooter situation can be found here.