LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University announced in a press release on Monday that students, Trevor Wilkinson and Tina E. Greene will be two of 110 students from 46 universities across Texas to participate in Texas Undergraduate Research Day on April 11.

Wilkinson is a second-year double major in Honors Sciences & Humanities and University Studies and Greene is a fourth-year major in The Department of Psychological Sciences, according to the press release.

The theme of Undergraduate Research Day is “Transforming Texas Through Undergraduate Research.” The press release stated 55 projects will be displayed at the event at the capitol.

“I am excited that two stellar Texas Tech students will be representing us at this year’s Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol,” said Levi Johnson, director for the Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences.

The press release said, Wilkinson will present “The Ideology of Freedom as Explored Through the Works of James Baldwin, Fyodor Dostoevsky and Timothy Snyder.” Green will present research titled “Using the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory-3 to Assess Individuals with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Using a Clinical Interview.”

For more information on Undergraduate Research Day, visit the event’s website.