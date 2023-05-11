LUBBOCK, Texas — This weekend, hundreds of students will receive a college degree from Texas Tech University. Each student has a story on what it took to get to their degree and faced many obstacles to get there.

Genavie Cabrera will be celebrating her accomplishments with her family, as she graduates and becomes the first person in her family to obtain a bachelor’s degree. But, one person will be missing.

Cabrera lost her mom in her junior year of high school and said it’s difficult not getting to share these moments with her, but it did help lead her to what she wanted to do.

“It just also just affirmed like I knew I wanted to be a doctor and be taking care of people just kind of that motherly nature really came out when my mom passed,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera held many positions and memberships in student organizations during her time at Texas Tech, including Mortar Board, the senior honor society.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Mikayla Langham encountered Many obstacles pursuing her master’s in bilingual education at 19 years old… From her taking care of her disabled father to being in a car wreck, where she suffered a traumatic brain injury, she says that only made her stronger.

“It’s not impossible, and it’s almost like you have to enjoy those hard moments when you’re crying and you’re like, What am I? I overbooked myself or whatever I was doing, I didn’t study enough,” Langham said.

Students like Allen Bruce Taylor Jr., know uncertainty can be scary, not knowing if he wanted to pursue college four years ago after high school. Now, he’s hours away from his bachelor’s in restaurant, hotel, and institutional management.

“You got to go to work, like, how you work 50-60 hours a week and take 15 hours of school every semester,” Taylor said.”My advice for people that don’t really have any direction or any kind of clue, or they’re kind of scared about doing the things they want to do is just do it, honestly, because once you get into it like, I was scared to go to college and then I finally did it and I was like, dude like I can do this like I know I can do this.”

Cabrera will be working towards Medical school, and Langham will stay at her current job as a teacher but hopes to open her own bilingual and multicultural school. Taylor accepted a job at Southern Glaciers, a liquor and wine distribution company as a sales rep where he starts in July.

Commencements will be held Friday and Saturday. Times can be found on the commencement website at Commencement | Office of the Provost | TTU.