LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University and the National Ranching Heritage Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Cash Family Ranch Learning Center on Thursday.

Texas Tech said the new facility will educate visitors on all aspects of modern-day ranching. The state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor facility is expected to be a local and national level of attraction, according to Texas Tech.

To celebrate the grand opening, the National Ranching Heritage Center will host a week full of events. The grand opening week events will run from October 13 to 21. To view the full list of events, click here.