LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will host its second annual Day of Giving on August 15 and 16, said a press release from Texas Tech. The Day of Giving is an online fundraising campaign to support programs across the university.

The online philanthropic event will run from 8:00 a.m. on August 15 through 4:03 p.m. on August 16. The event would last 32 hours and 3 minutes, or 1,923 minutes, signifying the year of Texas Tech’s founding, said a press release.

“The gifts made as part of this event will continue our legacy of making a difference in the lives of Red Raiders and the future of Texas Tech,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec.

The event would be themed “Rally Together.” The Day of Giving encourages Red Raiders to “Rally Together” to support programs they feel most connected to.

The Day of Giving features 24 projects representing all 13 of Texas Tech’s colleges. The 2023 Day of Giving will include the following:

Texas Tech General Scholarship Fund

Raider Relief

Campus Beautification

Huckabee College of Architecture Student Org. Travel Fund

Vietnam Archive Oral History Transcription Service

Texas Tech Athletics STRIVE

Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center

Texas Tech MILE Program

Whitacre College of Engineering K-12 STEM Outreach

School Supplies for Future Rural Teachers of Texas

Burkhart Center Transition Academy Vocational Skills Training

Graduate Student Research Support

Honors Classroom to Career Externships

KEY Financial Coaches: Accredited Financial Counselor Fund

School of Law Student Success

Southwest Collection: Preserving History

Support Outdoor & Adventure Media

Dinos on the Road

Mobility Aids for Visitors to the National Ranching Heritage Center

Rawls Dress for Success Scholarship

Texas Tech Spirit Programs

Summer Camps in the Arts

TTAA Texas Tech Ring Scholarship Fund

Portable Ultrasound Equipment for Veterinary Students

To learn more about the fundraiser, visit the Day of Giving website.