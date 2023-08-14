LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech will host its second annual Day of Giving on August 15 and 16, said a press release from Texas Tech. The Day of Giving is an online fundraising campaign to support programs across the university.
The online philanthropic event will run from 8:00 a.m. on August 15 through 4:03 p.m. on August 16. The event would last 32 hours and 3 minutes, or 1,923 minutes, signifying the year of Texas Tech’s founding, said a press release.
“The gifts made as part of this event will continue our legacy of making a difference in the lives of Red Raiders and the future of Texas Tech,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec.
The event would be themed “Rally Together.” The Day of Giving encourages Red Raiders to “Rally Together” to support programs they feel most connected to.
The Day of Giving features 24 projects representing all 13 of Texas Tech’s colleges. The 2023 Day of Giving will include the following:
- Texas Tech General Scholarship Fund
- Raider Relief
- Campus Beautification
- Huckabee College of Architecture Student Org. Travel Fund
- Vietnam Archive Oral History Transcription Service
- Texas Tech Athletics STRIVE
- Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center
- Texas Tech MILE Program
- Whitacre College of Engineering K-12 STEM Outreach
- School Supplies for Future Rural Teachers of Texas
- Burkhart Center Transition Academy Vocational Skills Training
- Graduate Student Research Support
- Honors Classroom to Career Externships
- KEY Financial Coaches: Accredited Financial Counselor Fund
- School of Law Student Success
- Southwest Collection: Preserving History
- Support Outdoor & Adventure Media
- Dinos on the Road
- Mobility Aids for Visitors to the National Ranching Heritage Center
- Rawls Dress for Success Scholarship
- Texas Tech Spirit Programs
- Summer Camps in the Arts
- TTAA Texas Tech Ring Scholarship Fund
- Portable Ultrasound Equipment for Veterinary Students
To learn more about the fundraiser, visit the Day of Giving website.