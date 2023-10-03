LUBBOCK, Texas – With the help of Wine and Spirit Education Trust, Texas Tech University’s College of Human Sciences will offer courses to wine enthusiasts of any level on October 7, 14, 28 and November 4 at The Overton Hotel.

The event will offer level 1 and 2 courses to wine enthusiasts living in Lubbock and surrounding areas. Participants will learn about styles of wine, common grapes, proper storage and serving techniques, food and wine pairings and more.

Upon course completion, participants will receive a certificate and lapel pin.

To sign up for the course click the link here.