Texas Tech University provides update on COVID safety measures

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE)- Texas Tech University provided information Friday regarding an update on their safety measures for COVID-19. The following information is in the release below:

We recognize that the first week of classes has raised a number of concerns and want you to know that we hear your concerns and share the anxiety that you currently feel about appropriately managing in-person instruction and COVID-19 protocols. We also recognize that these anxieties extend beyond your work on campus to your homes and loved ones. We have heard from many students, and faculty as well, that they are glad to be back in the classroom and appreciate engaging in hands-on, in-person teaching and learning. While we have resumed more normal operations, we want to be clear that the health, safety, and well-being of each of you is very important to us.



Beginning Monday, we will have new signage across campus, content on social media, and a college coordinated campaign promoting the strong recommendation of masking in indoor spaces and the recommendation of vaccination. To assist with masking, we will provide masks to each academic unit for distribution in classrooms and make them available at sanitization stations. While mask-wearing cannot be mandated, we hope that the signage, encouragement, and ready availability of masks will increase the number of students who take this simple safety precaution.



Last fall, we installed plexiglass barriers in many classrooms, and these are still available upon request. Additionally, COVID-19 testing is available at several locations across campus for students, faculty, and staff. All of our COVID-19 campus resources, including case reporting, testing, vaccination and the vaccine incentives program are available on our COVID-19 website.



We are constantly monitoring this situation, and we are in regular communication with academic and administrative leaders across campus to ensure we are doing all we can to support our campus community. Additional guidance pertaining to classroom management of reported COVID cases and other guidance will be coming from the Provost’s Office later today.

We’re proud of the way you have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will continue to work together through these challenging times. Your commitment to providing a high-quality educational experience for our students, regardless of the obstacles, is a hallmark of our institution. We’ve had opportunities over the last week to hear directly from students, and we echo their message of gratitude to you for all you do.

Sincerely,

Lawrence Schovanec

(This is a release from Texas Tech University.)