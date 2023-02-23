LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech released new renderings Thursday to its ongoing south end zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project, which represents the largest facility investment in the athletics department’s history.

The new renderings display more of the interior design of the project, which began in December as what is considered the largest contiguous football facility in the country. Texas Tech continues to fundraise for the project with a goal of $100 million, of which $87 million is already committed.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Athletics)

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Athletics)

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Athletics)

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Athletics)

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Athletics)

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Athletics)

The impact of this project will forever revitalize the south end zone of Jones AT&T Stadium, reshaping the future of Red Raider Football with a modernized entrance on gameday as well as new fan amenities. Most importantly, it will provide the Red Raiders more than 300,000 combined square feet of space for important player development areas such as the Scovell Family Locker Room, an expanded strength and conditioning weight room and a multi-purpose walkthrough room.

Many of these interior areas are displayed in the newest renderings, notably the loge boxes and gameday suite options for the south end zone as well as the multi-purpose walkthrough area and locker room. As part of the initial project plans, the walkthrough area will have a digital screen running across one wall where head coach Joey McGuire and his staff can emulate a certain formation from an opposing team and have the Red Raiders react to it as in a game.

(Texas Tech Press Release)