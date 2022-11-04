BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old was arrested on a manslaughter charge after “playing around” with a loaded handgun and fatally shooting a man, police say.

Oziel Zalejandra Munoz, 19, was arrested on one count of manslaughter and abandoning/endangering a child, a release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

Brownsville police were dispatched Friday to the 400 block of San Cristobal Street in reference to a shooting. According to police, Munoz and the victim were at a residence having a BBQ with family when both men began to “play around” with Munoz’s loaded black semi-automatic handgun.

At one point, the gun was pointed a the victim’s head and a round was fired, the release stated. Police said there was a young child with the two men at the time of the incident.

The victim was transported to the Valley Baptist Medical center, where he was pronounced dead hours later, the release stated.

Munoz was arrested and transported to the Brownsville City Jail where he was arraigned.

His bond is set at $100,000.