DALLAS (KDAF) — To celebrate 100 years of Wright Brand Bacon, the city of Vernon, Texas, will officially change its name to Bacon City, USA for one weekend only.

According to the brand’s official website, this bacon brand, known for its thick-sliced hickory bacon, has roots in Texas. Wright Brand Bacon was conceived in the back of a small grocery store in Vernon Texas.

Officials say, Egbert Eggleston, his son Fay and son-in-law Roy Wright set out to concoct a thicker slice of bacon with a fuller flavor, so they got to work.

They hand-selected every pork belly that came through their grocery store, trimmed it, cured it and smoked each piece over real hickory wood. The end result speaks for itself.

To celebrate its roots, the City of Vernon will be officially renamed Bacon City, USA from Sept. 16-17 and Wright Brand is looking for a mayor to preside over Bacon City. Think you got what it takes?

If so, here’s how to become the mayor:

Submit a one-minute video detailing your unique qualification and why you deserve to be the mayor

Officials say they would love to see creativity, such as ballads, dances, raps, poems, or any other kind of performance

Applications will be accepted through July 31

For more information, and to submit your application, click here.