Texas woman dies in Nashville after losing control of Lime scooter

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – A Tyler woman was killed late Sunday night after she lost control of a Lime scooter in downtown Nashville.

Police reported that Melinda Lovelady, 54, was riding a Lime scooter on 3rd Avenue at Symphony Place.

Lovelady lost control of the scooter and crashed into the rear tires of a moving semi-tractor heading in the opposite direction.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were available.

It was unclear if anyone else from the East Texas area was with her.

(Patrick Cunningham and KETK contributed to this report.)

