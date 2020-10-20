Texas woman dies of COVID-19 while on commercial flight

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — A Texas woman with COVID-19 died while on a flight, according to officials in the Dallas area.

The July 25 death was announced Sunday by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins after it was officially linked to COVID-19.

The woman in her 30s died while the plane was parked. According to a news release, the woman had difficult breathing, was given oxygen and eventually passed away.

The woman had underlying medical conditions, according to the news release.

Officials don’t know whether the woman was aware she had COVID-19 when she got on the plane, according to Buzzfeed News.

Jenkins said in an interview with WFAA-TV the death is a “reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID.”

Additional details about the death and patient weren’t made public due to patient privacy.

Texas is currently averaging 5,225 COVID-19 cases per day, an increase of 15 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to the New York Times.