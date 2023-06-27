SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio woman was groped by a man she hired to do work at her home, police said.

At 5:25 p.m. on June 24, police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Briardale Street in reference to an indecent assault. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, told police that a man had groped her “intimate areas” at her home, preliminary information from SAPD stated.

According to police, the victim hired the man to do work at her home, and was showing him around when he began groping her.

The suspect, whose identity is unknown, fled the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing.