Tfue unveils exclusive NFT collection

(VENN) – Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) are the newest trend in cryptocurrency and collectible culture. An NFT is essentially a piece of digital art or media sold online. The value of the NFT lies not in the image itself, but in its code.

Buyers receive the specific digital records of code, proof that they have the original work as opposed to a knockoff. NFTs are typically purchased auction style in exchange for cryptocurrency such as bitcoin or ethereum. As of April 6, one bitcoin equates to $58,216 and one ethereum equates to $2,120.

Turner “Tfue” Tenney announced the NFTfue King of Gaming Collection on Tuesday, an exclusive NFT collection celebrating Tenney’s status as a notable esport champion across Fortnite, Call of Duty and Minecraft.

“This NFT project is something that I have had in the works for a while but right out of the gate, it seemed like a natural fit,” said Tenney. “Clearly I’ve built my name and my brand in a digital space, and my fans understand and are interested in the world of crypto. I was really hands on with the art direction – wanting to bring a high-level of design to the NFTs that bring characters of me to life. I’m excited to be the first in the gaming space to launch, and am excited to see excitement the drop will generate.”

Tenney worked with Medium Rare, the company responsible for Rob Gronkowski’s $1.75 million NFT collection, to create art for NFTfue King of Gaming. NFTs available include animations showcasing Tenney as a character in Fortnite, Call of Duty or Minecraft, a Bobblehead collection and a single NFT that combines all of Tenney’s characters into one work of art. The winner of this exclusive NFT will also be invited to meet Tenney in Tampa for a day of gaming, jet skiing and more.

Items available for auction include:

1 of 1 King of Gaming Showdown NFT Video Fortnite, limited to one edition

Fortnite NFT Video, limited to 33 editions

Call of Duty NFT Video, limited to 33 editions

Minecraft NFT Video, limited to 33 editions

Fortnite NFT Bobblehead, limited to 100 editions

Call of Duty NFT Bobblehead, limited to 100 editions

Minecraft NFT Bobblehead, limited to 100 editions.

The NFTfue Bobblehead Collection will also come with a physical version of the bobblehead shipped to the winning bidder. Tenney will host a private gaming stream for all NFTfue King of Gaming holders on a yet-to-be announced future date.

The collection will be available exclusively on OpenSea.io from April 8 at 4 p.m. PT through April 10 at 4 p.m. PT. The auction for the Bobblehead portion of the collection will not open until April 10 at 3 p.m. PT. All bids must be made using Ethereum, a digital currency. Fans can find out more by going to NFTfue.com.