The answer to eyebrows gone wrong on Jessop’s Journeys

(DOUG JESSOP’S JESSOP’S JOURNEYS – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) I had an Aunt that used to tell me that “the eyes are the windows to the soul.” With that phrase in mind, eyebrows could be considered the window coverings. A lot of women are getting permanent makeup to enhance their eyebrows. What happens when that procedure doesn’t go quite right?

Lots of people have tattoos. They are a way of expressing yourself and what means something to you. What happens when the reason behind getting that tattoo changes?

Come to find out that the answer to both of those questions just might be a patented technology from a company called Tatt2Away.

I visited with Jazz Wilkey, the National Trainer and Corporate Training Coordinator for Tatt2Away and she showed me a wall of “before and after” pictures. Let’s just say that in this case pictures are worth a thousand words, so I invite you to watch the video.

This story contains sponsored content.