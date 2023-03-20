LUBBOCK, Texas – The Buddy Holly Hall announced in a press release on Monday that The Beach Boys will be performing in Lubbock on September 24.

According to The Buddy Holly Hall, Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 24 at 10:00 a.m. Prices will range from $59 to $179. Tickets can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, VIP packages are available at www.thebeachboys.com and www.mikelove.com.

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide with more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards. Some of their chart topping songs include “Surfin’,” “Surfin’ USA,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Good Vibrations” and many more.

The band is led by longtime members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston. This show will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.