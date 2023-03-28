LUBBOCK, Texas – The Buddy Holly Center will host a gallery talk for the West Texas Walk of Fame: Lubbock (on everything) on Sunday, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The exhibition will feature West Texas Walk of Fame artifacts shown in the North Gallery of the Fine Arts Gallery.

The gallery talk will be directed by Johnny Verbeten PhD who is one of the architects of the exhibition. Verbeten is the unit manager for the Southwest Music Archive at Texas Tech University. He received his PhD in musicology at Texas Tech and specialized in nineteenth century American music.

For more information about the event, call (806) 775-3560 or visit www.buddyhollycenter.org.