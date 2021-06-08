The heat is here and air conditioning parts, units are in short supply

AUSTIN (KXAN) — COVID-19 has created a number of shortages, but for Texans, a parts shortage for systems to help keep you cool is raising alarms as the Texas heat is already moving in.

“Obviously in the summertime business cranks up,” said Cameron Parker, HVAC service technician with Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning and Electrical. He started his day with a quick check on a HVAC system.

“We are going to be going through the system to make sure everything is working out right,” he said.

Parker says being proactive could save you money and keep you cool this summer since there is a shortage of air conditioner parts and units.

“When we throw in the COVID-19 factor and product availability, it is going to be a very interesting summer trying to source equipment,” Parker said.

Vic Fredlund, HVAC operations manager with Abacus says with COVID-19, many people didn’t get their HVAC systems checked and now some could be in need of some small updates, which could turn into a major problem if not fixed.

“The problem is if we don’t get ahead of the supply chain issues when it comes time to change that equipment out, we are not going to have that equipment available,” Fredlund said. “But when everyone is calling at once, the supply is going to go even faster.”