The Selfless Lovers to perform at Buddy Holly Center Summer Showcase

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) – The Selfless Lovers will be at the Buddy Holly Center’s Summer Showcase Concert Series on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

The Selfless Lovers are a piano-driven rock n’ roll band from Austin, Texas. The group’s original music draws on classic rock, soul, blues and southern rock influences. The Selfless Lovers are a must-see live act; showcasing an energized retro sound, fantastic musicianship and danceable original songs. The band’s singer even plays saxophone and piano at the same time during the set.

The 2021 Summer Showcase Concert Series is generously presented by H-E-B. Concerts are every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 20th – August 19th. A cash bar will be on site during Showcase hours. Admission is free!

In addition to viewing the concerts, guests are encouraged to view the Buddy Holly collection and the Fine Arts Gallery during Summer Showcase hours with free admission.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations. We appreciate the support of our 2020 and 2021 sponsors: H-E-B, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., FastSigns, CovenantHealth, Latino Lubbock, Ambrosia Catering, Visit Lubbock, Betenbough Homes, United Supermarkets, Triple J Chophouse and Brew Co., King FM 105.7, Brad Green, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps us keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public.

If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Cecilia Contreras-Diaz at Cdiaz@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

No outside beverages, chairs, or picnic blankets will be permitted. Any policies will be enforced at the gate. For Summer Showcase FAQs, information on scheduled food truck vendors, and more, please check our website at buddyhollycenter.org.

The Summer Showcase concerts will be supported with virtual coverage on our social media channels. Follow us @buddyhollycenter for artist spotlights, behind the scenes content, and more! Share your own coverage using #summershowcase2021.

