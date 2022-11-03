ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Retailers have begun announcing which stores will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving.

The annual list of closures follows several years of stores staying open on the Thanksgiving holiday to get a jump on Black Friday sales, thus depriving their employees of enjoying a family gathering.

So far, the following national stores have announced they will remain closed on Thanksgiving 2022, according to Forbes:

ALDI Ashley Furniture Barnes & Noble Bath & Body Works Bed, Bath & Beyond Best Buy Burlington Coat Factory Calvin Klein Century 21 Costco Crate & Barrel Dick’s Sporting Goods Forever 21 Home Depot Home Goods HomeSense JCPenny Kohl’s Macy’s Marshall’s Petco PetSmart Sam’s Target TJ Maxx T-Mobile Walmart

The stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving 2022 include: