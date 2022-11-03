ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Retailers have begun announcing which stores will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving.

The annual list of closures follows several years of stores staying open on the Thanksgiving holiday to get a jump on Black Friday sales, thus depriving their employees of enjoying a family gathering.

So far, the following national stores have announced they will remain closed on Thanksgiving 2022, according to Forbes:

  1. ALDI
  2. Ashley Furniture
  3. Barnes & Noble
  4. Bath & Body Works
  5. Bed, Bath & Beyond
  6. Best Buy
  7. Burlington Coat Factory
  8. Calvin Klein
  9. Century 21
  10. Costco
  11. Crate & Barrel
  12. Dick’s Sporting Goods
  13. Forever 21
  14. Home Depot
  15. Home Goods
  16. HomeSense
  17. JCPenny
  18. Kohl’s
  19. Macy’s
  20. Marshall’s
  21. Petco
  22. PetSmart
  23. Sam’s
  24. Target
  25. TJ Maxx
  26. T-Mobile
  27. Walmart

The stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving 2022 include:

  1. Big Lots
  2. CVS
  3. Dollar General
  4. Family Dollar
  5. Gordman’s
  6. Kroger
  7. Michaels
  8. Old Navy
  9. Sears
  10. Von’s
  11. Walgreen’s