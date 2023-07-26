BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A Belen boy is learning a lesson on perseverance after thieves targeted his lemonade stand. He’s been selling refreshments all month, raising money for a good cause.

Since the end of June, 6-year-old Connor Brock has been setting up his lemonade stand all over Belen. Abbegale Brock said her son is participating in the Lemonade Stand in July Challenge, raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Connor set out to raise $250, but then his portable business was hit by thieves, they didn’t leave much behind stealing his snacks, drinks and equipment.

“We had packed some things away for the lemonade stand to use later that evening or the next day, things that wouldn’t ruin and we went to Albuquerque for our supper and came back and there were a lot of things missing someone had taken them,” said Brock.

He didn’t let the bad luck get in the way of reaching his goal instead he was forced to get creative. “My husband ran out [and] grabbed sausage biscuits from McDonald’s more Oatmeal Z bars is what we used for the food,” said Brock.

Connor has already reached his $250 goal, hoping to double that by the end of the month. He’s already planning to bring back the lemonade stand for next year.