Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 38-year-old Liberty Hill man wanted in a September 21 homicide has been captured in Williamson County after initially getting away.

Ryan Adam Madden is one of three suspects named in the case in which left 42-year-old Cody Kinslow dead. Kinslow was one of two victims found shot in a home in the 9000 block of Little Flock Road.

Law enforcement officers tried to arrest Madden on Thursday, September 28th, but he got away. A search had been underway for him in Williamson and Burnet Counties.

While searching the area known to be frequented by Madden, a deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle just off County Road 282 west of Liberty Hill. Madden was identified as a passenger in the vehicle and fled into a wooded pasture area. A perimeter was set up by Williamson County deputies with assistance from Cedar Park, Leander and Liberty Hill Police Departments. With the use of drones and a K-9 the area was searched with Madden taken into custody.

Sandy Gayle Carrese of Liberty Hill was already in the Bell County Jail, facing a murder charge with her bond set at $1,000,000.

Sandy Gayle Carrese

Also previously arrested was 47-year-old Howard Lee Bailey who also remains in jail with his bond set at $1,500,000.

Howard Bailey

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department voiced their thanks to various law enforcement partners in Williamson, Travis and Burnet Counties along with Texas Rangers and DPS troopers who worked to track down and arrest Madden.

The investigation remained open Wednesday and anyone with information was being asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department or Bell County Crimestoppers.