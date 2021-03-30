This is what a Florida man looks like after being accused of peeping in a woman’s window

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man who was caught in the act of peeping into a woman’s window is a bit worse for the wear after trying to get away from deputies.

Lee County Deputies said they got a call about someone creeping around homes in Fort Myers. When they arrived on scene, deputies say they found 40-year-old Hugo Topete Alcatraz with his hands cupped around his eyes looking through the window. His face was pressed up against the glass.

Deputies said Alcatraz took off running, but didn’t get far. Alcatraz was handcuffed and taken to the hospital for what deputies describe as “minor injuries.”

Alcatraz’s mug shot showed a big bandage strapped across his head and scratches on his face.

Alcatraz was charged with Voyeurism for secretly observing the victim where she had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Alcatraz was also charged with Resisting Officer without Violence and Loitering or Prowling. He was taken to the Lee County Jail.