DALLAS(KDAF)— In North Texas today, the temperatures were in the 70s this morning. There is a chance of rain today, tonight and tomorrow. You can expect heavy rain in certain areas, but there is a low chance of severe weather.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A weak area of low pressure will move northward across the region over the next 36 hours, bringing rain chances both today and Wednesday. The best rain chances should be over Central Texas today but will expand northward towards the Red River on Wednesday. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain, but the overall severe weather threat appears low at this time.

There is a chance of rain also this weekend, which could lead to flooding. The weather center said it expects 3 to 6 inches of rain.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Rain chances increase over the late week and into the weekend for North and Central Texas. You can reasonably expect 3-6 inches of total weekend rainfall along and west of I-35, with lesser amounts the further east you go. Instances of heavy rain could produce flooding, so make sure you continue to monitor the forecast this week!”