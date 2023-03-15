LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarket and Mrs. Baird’s Bread announced the February winners of the eleventh annual Teachers on the Rise program.

The program launched at the beginning of the school year. Nominations had poured in from students and families who explained how their teachers had gone above and beyond and why they deserve special recognition.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the February winners of the eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. Since the program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from students and families across the South Plains explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.

Congratulations to our winners from February: Sara Thompson of Westwind Elementary (FrenshipISD), Ashlee Juarez of Lubbock-Cooper Middle School (LCISD) and Joshua Harris of Talkington School for Young Women (LISD).

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With a couple more months ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“We know there are many teachers in our classrooms who deserve recognition, and we look forward to receiving many more nominations this spring,” said Shane Sumrow, the director of Teachers On The Rise. “We only have a few more months left in the school year to nominate teachers, so we encourage students and families to get their nominations in soon.”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club and a gift box full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card. Teachers On The Rise is sponsored by the Texas Tech Club.

To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com. Follow the Teachers On The Rise Program throughout the school year, including the latest monthly winners on their social media pages: Instagram: @LUBBTOTR / Facebook: @LubbockTeachersOnTheRise / Twitter: @LubbockTOTR