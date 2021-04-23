Tiger Woods posts photo on crutches as crash recovery continues

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW) – Tiger Woods posted a photo on Instagram on Friday showing himself on crutches.

It’s the first photo he’s posted since his car crash on Feb. 23. The picture, taken at one of his golf courses, also shows his dog.

“My course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend,” Woods said in the caption.

Woods was driving an SUV when he hit a raised median on a steep road just outside of Los Angeles. He needed lengthy surgery for shattered bones in his leg.

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the golfer was driving at speeds unsafe for road conditions. He said Woods showed no signs of impairment.

Woods was not cited for the crash.