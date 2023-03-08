SEMINOLE, Texas — A former Seminole Independent School District student started a petition to change the district’s mascot.

Trey Davis graduated from Seminole High School in 2007 and said he has been actively trying to get mascot changed from “The Indians” since he was student.

He told EverythingLubbock.com, “It’s very hard in 2023 to pretend that our name and mascot isn’t racist.” He also said he has two children who are students at Seminole ISD and that the mascot is “scary” and “stereotypical.”

Davis said “it’s time to go forward.” He cited the “Washington Redskins” who retired its team name due to cultural insensitivity and changed it to the “Washington Commanders” in 2022.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Seminole ISD on Wednesday for a comment on the petition. Check back for updates.