LUBBOCK, Texas – Free Fallin’, The Tom Petty Experience will perform at The Cactus Theater on October 19 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Free Fallin’ The Tom Petty Concert Experience recreates the live concert experience of a Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers show. The performance is just one day before what would have been Petty’s 73 birthday.

Free Fallin’ performed at Tom Petty’s 2018 birthday bash in his hometown in Florida one year after his death.

The band has been spreading the gospel of Tom Petty since 2007. Their concerts are faithfully reproduced, down to the exact instruments and similar clothing.

