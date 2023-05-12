LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets is set to host Kellogg’s Tony the Tiger for a meet and greet event on Saturday, May 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at United Supermarkets at 11310 Slide Road.

The mascot visit comes after the company teamed up with United Supermarkets to donate $5,000 to Lubbock Independent School District physical education teachers as part of the Mission Tiger program.

Tony the Tiger will be available at the top of every hour starting at 10:00 a.m. with 30-minute breaks in between. Tony will be passing out a limited number of miniature basketballs and footballs.