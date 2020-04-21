Top stories: Border-wall camp torn down, border restrictions extended

Conservationists are claiming a small victory after the removal of a dozen trailers that would’ve housed crews working on a nearby stretch of border wall. Read Julian Resendez’s full report.



Due to the restrictions, both vehicle and pedestrian travel is noticeably lighter at places such as the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the busiest in the Western Hemisphere. Normally, car waits can take hours, now it’s a matter of minutes. Same for people crossing on foot. Read Salvador Rivera’s full report.



A 30-day extension of the travel ban at international ports on the borders with Canada and Mexico that the Department of Homeland Security announced Monday will especially hurt South Texas communities, which are reeling from a lack of traffic and low revenue at international bridges, officials said. Read Sandra Sanchez’s full report.

