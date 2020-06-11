Top stories: Call to reopen ports; Santa Ana winds return; Angered farmers protest

Southwest border leaders from Texas are calling upon the Trump Administration to lift travel restrictions on U.S. land ports of entry, saying communities have lost too much revenue and cross-border trade has been sorely impacted for too long. On Wednesday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., who is chairman of the Texas Border Coalition, said that at a time when the rest of the nation begins to open up, so too should international bridges on the border. Watch Sandra Sanchez’s full report.

Tension is high south of Presidio, Texas, where Mexican farmers blocked access to a port of entry into the United States. The blockades to vehicle traffic on the Presidio-Ojinaga border crossing had been going on and off since late Saturday, the office of Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral said. But soldiers and police lifted the blockade Wednesday morning, El Sol de Ojinaga reported. Watch Julian Resendiz’s full report.

Right now, there are a few fires wildfires burning in San Diego County, but just south of the border, at least 24 have been reported. The smoke is being carried north of the border and some neighborhoods in San Diego are being choked by the pollution. The smoke creates pollution and health concerns. Watch Salvador Rivera’s full report.