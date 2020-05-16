Top stories: Casino controversy; Awaiting border relief; Maquiladoras not ready

San Diego County has the most tribal-operated casinos per capita than any other county in the United States.All have been closed since March to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In recent days, some have announced plans to reopen next week, but the County of San Diego was none too happy with the idea and initially took a hard stance. But after extended talks, the county has decided to not stand in the way of the casinos revamping operations. Read Salvador Rivera’s story.

The disbursement of CARES Act funds for smaller Texas communities, especially those on the border, has been unnecessarily delayed by Gov. Greg Abbott and the funding formula for rural areas is unfair, two Texas border congressmen told Border Report this week. U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar and Filemon Vela, both Democrats who represent South Texas border communities, question why Abbott has not distributed funds that Congress approved on March 27. And a meeting is scheduled Friday with state leaders where Cuellar hopes to get some answers. Read Sandra Sanchez’s story.

Even though hundreds of infections and dozens of COVID-19 deaths are still being reported, Mexico has set target dates to reopen its economy and allow factories to resume production under new safety protocols. Read Julian Resendiz’s story.