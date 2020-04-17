Top stories: ‘Clinically-suspicious’ recover; tracing COVID-19

AUSTIN – More than 1.3 million Texans have filed for unemployment insurance in the past 33 days, and the Texas Workforce Commission has distributed more than $500 million in benefits to 387,000 claimants this week, an agency spokesman said Friday.

“That is two years of claims in just 33 days,” said TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez. “Everyone that qualifies for unemployment insurance will receive them, and not just from the date they applied. We are going to backdate those benefits as far back as March 8.”