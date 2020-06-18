Top stories: DREAMers await SCOTUS ruling; Latinos in San Diego more likely to get COVID-19; Asylum seekers wait longer for hearings

About three-quarters of a million immigrants brought into the United States illegally as children will soon find out if they can keep their work permits or face the possibility of deportation.

The Latino community in San Diego is seeing a much higher COVID-19 infection rate than any other segment of the population according to County stats.The numbers show that 67.4 percent of cases are people within the Latino Community especially in San Diego’s South Bay in neighborhoods closer to the border with Mexico.

Thousands of asylum-seekers who are forced to wait in Mexico during their U.S. immigration court proceedings will have to wait even longer. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it will not resume immigration court hearings for migrants in the program until mid-July, at the earliest, due to the coronavirus pandemic and escalating cases in Mexico.