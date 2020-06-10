Top stories: US-Mexico pact turns 1, border-wall surveyors rejected, 3-D printed PPE heads south



A little more than a year ago, border officials struggled to process the thousands of asylum seekers arriving daily while fending off allegations of abuses at overcrowded detention centers. Then came what Trump administration officials called one of their “game changers” amid the migrant surge: an enforcement deal with Mexico sealed under threat of heavy tariffs. Mexico deployed troops to its southern and northern borders, agreed to receive more foreigners sent over by the United States under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program and cracked down on human-smuggling networks. Read Julian Resendiz’s full report.

Leaders of a small, rural county in South Texas say they are holding firm and refusing to allow government border-wall surveyors onto a popular bird-watching strip of land owned by the county. Zapata County Judge Joe Rathmell on Tuesday told Border Report that the county’s attorney late Monday sent a letter to Homeland Security officials informing them of their decision to forbid border wall surveyors onto their acre of land in San Ygnacio, home to a popular bird and butterfly sanctuary located on a narrow strip of land along the Rio Grande about 40 miles south of Laredo, Texas. And he said that the county is prepared to fight the action in federal court to protect the right of bird-watchers who come to this area to seek out the elusive White-collared Seedeater, a bird most commonly found in Mexico. Read Sandra Sanchez’s full report.

The city of San Diego is sending another batch of face shields to Tijuana’s first responders, essential workers and health care providers. One thousand face shields have already been sent south of the border. Production of the face shields is ongoing at the San Diego Central Library Innovation Lab, with 2,100 face shields and 250 ear savers created on 3D printers to date. Read Salvador Rivera’s full report.