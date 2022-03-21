JACKSBORO, Texas — Tornado damage was reported in Jacksboro, which is between Wichita Falls and Fort Worth. Jacksboro was under a tornado warning until 5:00 p.m.

KXAS reported, “A confirmed, observed tornado was located near Jacksboro at 4:03 p.m. and was moving NE at 35 mph.” KXAS also reported, “A possible tornado Monday afternoon has left behind significant damage in Jacksboro, including at Jacksboro High School and the Jacksboro Animal Shelter.”

KXAS was told by phone that “all students are safe.”

@KatyBlankeyNBC5 posted images of the damage on Twitter. @KyleStormChaser also posted images and videos of damage in town.

The Humane Society of Wichita County wrote, “We just received word that the Jacksboro shelter has been hit by a tornado.”

According to the DFW Scanner Twitter account, first responders reported major damage in the area of Jacksboro. Major structural damage has been reported with trees blocking portions of U.S. Highway 380, firefighters report major damage in the area of Highway 380 and FM 4.

@TxDOTFortWorth reported at 4:44 p.m., “US 281 near Jacksboro: all lanes closed due to downed trees and power lines. Seek alternate route.”

Our fellow Nexstar affiliate TexomasHomepage.com is also providing coverage.