LUBBOCK, Texas– A Texas Tech alum spoke with EverythingLubbock.com on Monday about his online store that was inspired by the tradition of throwing tortillas at football games.

Tech Tortillas was created in January 2023 to bring “tortilla style fashions to Red Raider football games.”

Tech Tortillas founder Kirby Holmes told EverythingLubbock.com he graduated from the university in the 1994 and was one of the first people to throw tortillas at a football game in the early nineties.

Holmes said he and his friends speak frequently about the origin of tortilla throwing. According to him, the tradition started one of two ways. Either someone threw a plastic lid onto the field or someone threw the tortilla from a sausage wrap.

Holmes said the continuation of the tradition nearly 30 years gives him “a warm feeling.”

Holmes also told EverythingLubbock.com he wanted create merchandise that had the spirit of the tradition but wouldn’t get any students trouble. Holmes stressed tortilla throwing was done all in “sheer fun and foolishness” and not done with any malicious intent towards anyone.

Holmes said Tech Tortillas sells pop sockets, blankets, artwork, holiday decorations, and so much more.

If you would like to check out Tech Tortillas for some tortilla related merchandise click here.