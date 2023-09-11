LUBBOCK, Texas – In honor of the kick-off of football season, McFarlane Toys shared on a social media post the first look of the Patrick Mahomes action figure to join to NFL figure lineup.

The company’s website said it began to make sports collectibles in 2001 and 2002 of highly detailed and realistic of the greatest sports figures of the past and present across popular sports leagues in America. McFarlane has made figures from the NFL, NBA and MLB.

McFarlane stopped making sports figurines in about 2019, according to its website. The company’s post said to stay tuned for more to come.

Mahomes played football at Texas Tech University from 2014 to 2016 before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.