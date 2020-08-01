Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Isaias to approach Florida east coast later today

TAMPA (WFLA) — Hurricane Isaias is expected to start making an impact on Florida’s southeastern coast Saturday with hurricane conditions expected later in the day.

The track of the Category 1 storm is slightly slower than yesterday and it does not have the hurricane getting any stronger. In fact, a slightly weakening is forecast as it experiences stronger upper level winds. The storm is currently moving northwest at 12 miles per hour with 85 mph maximum winds.

The eye of Isaias is approaching Andros Island in the Bahamas. Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge are expected in portions of the islands through Saturday.

Weather models still bring the center of Isaias close to Florida’s east coast, and a brief landfall remains possible before it curves north-northeast. A dangerous storm surge is possible along the Florida east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for parts of the east coast of Florida – from Boca Raton to the Volusia/Brevard County line.

The forecast for Tampa Bay remains unchanged. Winds Saturday will be NE 10-15 mph and increase through the night. Gusts 20-30 mph tonight will be possible, with the highest gusts expected in inland Polk and Highlands County. Just a few passing showers are possible this afternoon (20% chance) with a few more expected Sunday (30% Chance).

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Boca Raton to the Volusia/Brevard County Line Florida

Northwestern Bahamas

Central Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Hallendale Beach to south of Boca Raton Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedre Beach Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton Florida

Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Ponte Vedre Beach Florida

