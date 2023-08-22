LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department said officers will conduct multiple mapping operations across town on Wednesday, August 23. The operations will investigate three separate vehicle crashes.

The first operation is set to begin at 7:00 a.m. in the 6100 block of Sherman Avenue. LPD expects the mapping operation to last about 30 minutes with minimal disruption to traffic.

The second mapping is scheduled to start at around 8:10 a.m. in the 3600 block of North University Avenue, LPD said. North and southbound lanes will be closed for about an hour and a half, according to LPD. Southbound traffic will be diverted onto Kent Street and northbound lanes will be turned around at the entrance of the Lubbock State Supported Living Center.

The third operation is expected to begin at 9:45 a.m. at 19th Street and Frankford Avenue, LPD said. Eastbound traffic in the 5800 block of 19th Street will be diverted north at Loop 289. All westbound traffic will be diverted into the right lane to continue west, or turn north onto Frankford Avenue. LPD said northbound traffic in the 1900 block of Frankford Avenue will be diverted through the Ace Hardware parking lot. In the 1800 block of Frankford Avenue, all southbound traffic will be diverted west onto 19th Street, according to LPD.

LPD asks that motorists avoid the areas during the delegated times.