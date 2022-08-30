Austin Police said a train hit a stalled car on the tracks Tuesday morning. No one was hurt. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said no one was hurt Tuesday morning after a train hit a stalled car in northwest Austin.

Police said the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the crossing on Duval Road northwest of MoPac Expressway.

According to APD, the driver stalled on the tracks, and officers could not move the car off in time to avoid the train.

APD said the occupants of the car were able to get out before the train hit the car.

According to APD, officials with Union Pacific came out to inspect the train after the crash. KXAN asked for details from Union Pacific about the train and its mission.

Austin Police said the scene was clear as of 3:30 a.m.