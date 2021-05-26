Transgender sports bill failed to advance in Texas House

AUSTIN — Senate Bill 29, which has been described by some activists as an Anti-Trans Bill, failed to move forward for review because of the effort of Democratic opponents.

This bill would attempt to keep transgender children from participating in sports that pair with their gender identity, according to a news release from the Texas Freedom Network.

TFN is an activist group that claims to protect religious freedom and other civil liberties.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick asked Governor Greg Abbott to consider a special session to bring back the bill.

TFN Political Director Carisa Lopez described the halt of the bill as a “hard-won victory,” according to the release, and voiced that her people will continue to fight for transgender rights.

Supporters of the bill, including State Senator Charles Perry of Lubbock, believe it protects girls in sports. They said it will prevent biological boys from competing unfairly against biological girls.