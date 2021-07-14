Travis County’s winter storm death toll more than doubles since last DSHS update

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In its latest update Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services increased the death toll from February’s winter storms to 210 people.

The agency moved the statewide death toll up from its May update of 151 as it “continues to reconcile information about causes of death.” Confirmed deaths happened from Feb. 11 to March 5, the agency said.

Deaths in Travis County more than doubled since the last update. DSHS says now 28 people died from causes related to the storm, up from 12. In Williamson County, deaths increased by one for a total of four deaths.

Harris County currently has the most deaths due to the storms at 43. Dallas County has 20 and Bexar County has 14, according to DSHS.