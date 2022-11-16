McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The Biden Administration appears to be shifting its strategy for sending migrants back across the southern border.

For the past several months, migrant encounters along the Southwest border have shown a drop in asylum seekers who were sent back across the border under Title 42 health orders, and an increase in those sent back under Title 8, meaning they did not qualify for asylum to enter the United States, according to an analysis of data by Border Report.

So regardless of recent court rulings about whether the Title 42 policy may continue, the data suggests that the Department of Homeland Security has already been ushering in a change in return trends at the border of those seeking asylum.

A federal judge on Wednesday granted the Biden administration a five-week delay to end Title 42 after a judge in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night issued an order to stop the policy.

A look at Title 42 and Title 8

Recent CBP data released Monday for October showed 76,402 migrants were expelled on the Southwest border under Title 42 — the public health initiative that was first enacted under the Trump administration to stop the spread of COVID-19 across borders.

In contrast, there were 127,871 expulsions of migrants in October under Title 8. Title 8 is the law that allows Border Patrol agents and CBP officers to send back asylum seekers who they do not believe qualify for consideration.

When did the shift to Title 8 deportations become noticeable?

The switch from citing Title 42 to Title 8 to those encountered at the Southwest border began in March 2022, according to a Border Report analysis. That month, there were about 101,000 migrants sent back on the Southwest border under Title 8; and 109,000 returned under Title 42. That was a huge increase from 68,000 returned under Title 8 in the previous month of February, according to CBP data.

And from there, month by month, more migrants were expelled along the Southwest border under Title 8 and fewer under Title 42.

A mother and young child were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Oct. 13, 2022, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Vulnerable populations traditionally have been allowed to stay in the United States while their asylum claims play out in immigration courts, but a recent trend shows more are being sent back under Title 8. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

By May, there were 120,773 Title 8 orders issued on the Southwest land border and 103,597 for Title 42. By July, there were 75,756 Title 42 orders issued and 106,078 for Title 42. And by September there was the most notable drop with 72,472 sent back under Title 42 and 135,125 under Title 8.

“People should not listen to the lies by smugglers who will take advantage of vulnerable migrants, putting lives at risk. The border is closed, and we will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws at the border,” DHS said in a statement Wednesday in reaction to a California judge allowing Title 42 to continue for five more weeks. “While the stay is in effect, DHS will continue to process individuals in accordance with the CDC’s Title 42 public health order and expel single adults and family units encountered at the Southwest Border.”

DHS said they also are working with other countries “to address the root causes of irregular migration that are leading to an unprecedent migratory surge and challenging our hemisphere.”

There were over 2.7 million migrant encounters on the Southwest border in Fiscal Year 2022, which ended in September. That’s up 41% from 1.9 million encounters in Fiscal 2021, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.