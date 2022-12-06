NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for Alexis Avila has been delayed. Avila, now 19-years-old, was accused of throwing her baby into a dumpster behind a Hobbs mall in January.

People digging through the dumpster heard the baby crying and rescued him. Avila was later identified by surveillance video. Avila was set to begin trial on December 19. Tuesday in court, her defense team asked for a delay; saying the defense team had recently lost two attorneys on the case and that someone new had been brought in.

A judge granted to motion to delay the trial. The trial is now expected to begin April 11.