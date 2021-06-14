Tropics becoming more active with possible development in the Gulf

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new developments of the storm

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—The 2021 Hurricane Season started a few weeks ago and there are three areas of interest including a tropical depression.

While Tropical Depression Two is situated to the east of North Carolina and moving towards the northeast, eyes are on the Bay of Campeche.

Thunderstorms have been building over the past several days bringing thunderstorms to Mexico. The disturbance currently has a 20% chance of developing in the next two days and a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days.

Models are in disagreement of where this storm could move to.

A few models have it moving south through Mexico, with a few heading north and towards the Texas/Louisiana border.

A clearer understanding of the storm and its track should be possible by the middle of the week.

If the storm does head north along the coast, it could bring showers to the coastal areas of the Rio Grande Valley.

If it tracks northeastward or towards the south, expect no rain and temperatures to soar into the 100s again.

There is one last area of interest starting to develop off the coast of Africa. This tropical wave is unlikely to form until it reaches the central tropical Atlantic Ocean later in the week.

Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th with an above active season expected.

