LIVE: Trump impeachment trial, Senate to debate rules & procedures ahead of opening statements

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate begins this week after last week’s ceremonial beginning.

The Senate is expected to convene at 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday to debate the rules and procedures of the impeachment trial.

Once the Senate votes on those rules and procedures, the trial will begin in earnest. Opening statements are expected to be delivered on Tuesday or Wednesday.

